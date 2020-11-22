South Florida travelers flying out ahead of Thanksgiving amid COVID concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As Thanksgiving weekend approaches, South Florida travelers are cautiously taking to the skies, despite health officials’ concerns that heavy traffic could lead to an uptick in coronavirus cases that are already on the rise.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to refrain from traveling are not preventing flyers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from taking off ahead of the holidays, Sunday.

Some travelers said they’re not concerned about the risk of contracting the virus.

“I’m not worried about traveling,” said Morgan Pickle. “There’s spaces on the aircraft. You’re not sitting next to somebody. They require these masks.”

Travelers at Miami International Airport also gave an optimistic outlook but indicated they will adhere to safety guidelines.

“I’m gonna keep my mask on. I’m not gonna keep go to face to face with people and just make sure no one sneezes on me or whatever,” said a man.

“As long as you take the right precautions, you should be OK,” said a woman.

The heavy airport traffic comes as Dr. Deborah Birx with the White House Coronavirus Task Force is warning of the dangers of asymptomatic spreak ahead of the busy travel season.

“Now we know that over 50% of the individuals, particularly among those under 35, many could be infected and unknowingly spreading the virus,” she said.

Health officials, meanwhile, said the number of coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State continues to rise. On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,587 new cases.

Of those cases, 1,719 are in Miami-Dade County, 765 are in Broward and 30 are in Monroe.

Officials said the number of people getting tested in the state is also on the rise. On Saturday, the site at the Hard Rock Stadium conducted 3,347 tests, the most tests done in one day since it opened.

Depending on their final destination or where they’re coming from, officials said, travelers will likely need a test.

“We’re anticipating a busy day on Monday. Thats why we’re asking for everybody’s patience,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Officials are urging people to do their research and also figure out which test thet need. While there are still a couple of days to get a rapid COVID-19 test, travelers are running out of time to get a PCR or molecular test.

“Currently it’s running one or two days right here at the Hard Rock site to turn those around,” said Jachles. “However, we’re anticipating increased demands, so we’re telling people to allow at least 3 days for those results.”

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

For the CDC’s COVID-19 safety recommendations for the holidays, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.