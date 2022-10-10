MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday season is just around the corner, and with it comes travel to and from the Sunshine State. A vacation planning expert has some tips for those planning trips before the end of the year.

Adam Duckworth, president and founder of Travelmation, said that with widespread flight delays and cancellations this year, there are ways to prepare for the worst when traveling.

“The farther out in advance that you can book, the better that your travel experience will be and the cheaper your travel experience will be,” he said.

Duckworth suggests traveling on the holiday itself to receive a discounted fare.

“On Christmas morning, it was about 40% cheaper than it was to fly out on the 23rd,” he said, “and here’s another cool tip: the plane was not nearly full, and the fare was cheaper.”

Duckworth said there are also misconceptions about traveling that customers should keep in mind, like airlines selling cheaper tickets on certain days.

“Airlines sell seats and tickets based on classes of service. Once those classes of service are sold out, the price of the ticket goes up, so the earlier in advance you book, the better,” he said.

Another myth, Duckworth said, is that traveling to a smaller airport equals a cheaper fare.

“Your fares are gonna jump to go to a smaller airport. The same is true when you think about smaller airports outside Orlando, outside New York, outside those major metropolitan areas,” he said. “Just because it’s smaller doesn’t necessarily mean a cheaper fare.”

The travel issues seen during the summer surge are expected to return this holiday season.

For travelers planning Thanksgiving trips, experts say Halloween is the cutoff date for a good deal. For Christmas, travelers are advised to book their flights before Thanksgiving.

For those seeking a guiding hand, Duckworth said asking a travel agent is an option.

“The age of the travel adviser, even in the digital space, has come back in a major way, so don’t go through your holiday season, booking your holiday travel, without a travel adviser by your side,” he said. “There is no reason that you cannot have a seasoned expert guiding you along every step of the way.”

