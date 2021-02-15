South Florida trainer brings mobile gym workout to your doorstep

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a way to stay in shape, you don’t have to travel very far.

One South Florida trainer is taking the gym on the go and will bring it to you.

Your fitness goals can be attained right at your front doorstep.

“You could open your door, I could be right there and you can definitely get a great workout in,” said Xavier Bryant.

Bryant pulls up his mobile gym to your destination choice and guarantees to fill all your workout expectations.

“I don’t even notice the difference between training at the gym or training here like, I get the same workout,” said one client.

With the ability to roll up any time for an individual workout, Xcyte Fitness Mobile Gym alleviates all excuses.

“Sometimes it’s alarming because the reality is we all make excuses and he eliminates the excuse. It’s at your front door,” said another client. “It’s a blessing and a curse.”

“For me, it’s perfect,” said one Xcyte Fitness Mobile Gym client. “It works for me, works for my lifestyle. My schedule fluctuates and he’s able to come with his truck whenever I need him. I would say you want to sign up now because I’m not sure how many other people he’s really going to be able to take.”

“I just want to make sure that people don’t have a reason to say, ‘No’ to getting fit,” said Bryant.

If Bryant has it his way, his mobile gym will soon become mobile gyms across the Sunshine State.

“I want to have a fleet of these trucks,” he said. “You can call me the Uber of fitness. I basically want to be able to provide fitness services everywhere. I’m going to be traveling pretty much up to Tallahassee”

This gym on wheels also recognizes the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryant makes sure to keep both himself and his clients safe and COVID-free.

“He gives you the option of wearing the mask or not, but regardless he always has cleaning products and he makes sure that everything is nice and sanitized,” said a client.

“I do go by the CDC regulations,” said Bryant. “I’m able to train people outside as well as inside the vehicle too. I spray down all my equipment before, during and after. I make sure that my truck is safe, I make sure that it stays clean, I make sure that everybody is comfortable to still get a workout in,”

