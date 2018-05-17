South Florida to experience heavy rainfall through weekend

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Get ready for a weekend wash out.

The National Weather Service has forecasted heavy rainfall to continue through the weekend.

Thursday has already seen several flood advisories. Though none were currently active as of 3:30 p.m. rain has persisted.

Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro talks about downpours impacting South Florida and how long it will last. https://t.co/SdHrlNN7up — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 17, 2018

The parking lot at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise looked like a lake, as cars carefully maneuvered for spots that were not under water.

Forecasters expect “above normal rain chances” to continue through as late as Wednesday with thunderstorms that could even produce hail.

Lightning is a the main concern, however, especially after a woman lost her life to a lightning strike in Parkland on Wednesday.

High winds that produced gusts as high as 30 mph Thursday could also continue and might even produce funnel clouds, weak tornadoes and out at sea, waterspouts.

