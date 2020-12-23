South Florida testing sites see long lines again as Christmas approaches

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Across South Florida, COVID-19 testing sites are dealing with another day of long lines as people rush to get tested ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Early Wednesday morning, a long line of vehicles could be seen waiting for the Hard Rock Stadium testing site to open.

On Tuesday, the site had a wait time of approximately three hours, on Monday, the wait time was around two and a half hours, and Wednesday will likely be the same scenario.

South Floridians are rushing to get tested to try and get their results before the Christmas holiday.

Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park testing site was forced to sporadically close on Tuesday due to the high demand.

Meanwhile, Jackson Health System, Miami’s public hospital network, confirmed Tuesday that nearly 5,200 employees received their first dose.

“If you’re in the elderly population, this is coming soon,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

DeSantis shed light on the state’s next steps regarding vaccine rollout in the state. Seniors over 70 years old will be prioritized in the next round of vaccinations and not essential workers, even pushing back on preliminary proposals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I just understand what that would mean if you’re a 22-year-old working in a food services, say at a supermarket, you would have preference over a 74-year-old grandmother,” he said. “I don’t think that is the direction we want to go, so let me just be very, very clear: our vaccines are going to be targeted for our elderly population.”

The governor said 127,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are on the way and will be distributed across the state.

DeSantis said for the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the state will use hospitals and community sites to vaccinate those 70 years old and over.

