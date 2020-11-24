South Florida testing sites see long lines 2 days before Thanksgiving

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With Thanksgiving just two days away, some South Florida COVID-19 testing sites are seeing long lines of people waiting to get tested.

On Tuesday, lines could be seen wrapped around sites as South Floridians are rushing to get their test results back before spending time with family members.

It is a similar scene at testing sites across the country as the U.S. continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

At 12 p.m., the wait time at Hard Rock Stadium’s test site was estimated to be 60 to 90 minutes.

Officials at the site advise those who are getting tested to pre-register online, which helps move the line faster.

7SkyForce HD hovered over Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale where cars could be seen in a long line stretching across the park.

The wait time at the Holiday Park testing site was approximately four hours and by 10 a.m., a sign outside the site read that testing was at capacity for the day.

Those who get tested at the Hard Rock Stadium can expect their results within one or two days, depending on which COVID-19 test was conducted.

“Right now, you’re cutting it close. We can’t guarantee those results, but it’s going to depend on the lab capacity and how quickly they can turn them around,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

“If you test today, you’re as good as today,” said Dr. Eneida Roldan, CEO of the Florida International University Healthcare Network.

Roldan said a negative COVID-19 test doesn’t mean Thanksgiving is back on. That’s because even if someone gets a negative test result on the same day they take the test, the virus could still be in their system.

“The virus could actually take place at any time within 14 days if you’ve been exposed prior to the testing,” she said.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams offers advice for Americans trying to celebrate the holiday safely.

“Separation, make sure you’re setting up to maintain six feet of social distance,” he said. “Limiting your number of guests ideally to less than 10 and then ventilation: outside is better than inside.”

The Hard Rock Stadium testing site will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen on Friday.

