South Florida tennis star Coco Gauff set to play third match at Wimbledon

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Delray Beach teen making history is set to play her third match at Wimbledon on Friday afternoon.

Cori “Coco” Gauff has become a headline act at the tennis match, not only after becoming the youngest player to qualify for the tournament, but also when she beat her idol, five-time Wimbledon Champion Venus Williams.

The 15-year-old player will take center court at the All-England Club when she plays against Polona Hercog of Slovenia.

Her father has coached her since she began playing tennis at 7 years old.

