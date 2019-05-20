South Florida teen with Down syndrome voted as school’s prom queen

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager with Down syndrome was voted by her peers as the school’s prom queen.

Grace Long, a student at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School in North Miami, was smiling two days after she was voted as her class’ prom queen, Saturday.

Long said, “Queen? You’re looking at it! I felt like I was stepping into ‘Cinderella.’ It’s always been one of my dreams.”

That dream came true thanks to her classmates.

Long received the crown after winning the majority of the vote.

“I made posters for everyone to vote for me,” Long said.

Those posters paid off, and now she can add prom royalty to her list of accomplishments.

Though Long has Down syndrome, her diagnosis has not stopped her from making the most out of her high school experience.

“I ride horses, and I also do swimming,” she said. “I’m a great dancer. I’m a cheerleader.”

She showed off those dance moves Saturday night while taking a spin around the dance floor with the prom king and the school resource officer.

Of course, it was back to business during school, Monday.

However, thanks to modern technology and social media, Long can relive the magical night anytime she wants.

“It feels nice having that beautiful moment, and I want to share it with all my friends,” Long said.

Long said she also wants to send a special thank you to her classmates for voting her prom queen.

