South Florida teen shot in buttocks recovering, describes shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderdale Lakes middle schooler receiving treatment for a gunshot wound is sharing what it felt like to be shot by a gunman.

Thirteen-year-old Evency Augustin was shot on the backside while watching a fight at an apartment complex near Lauderdale Lakes Middle School on Tuesday. Officials said Wednesday that the bullet is so far inside they cannot remove it.

The teen said he didn’t know the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jimmie Terry.

“He hit me about right here, in the center right here,” said Augustin, who is back home and recovering. “The man who did this, he tried to shoot the man, then he missed and it got me.”

Terry has since been charged with aggravated battery and discharging a gun after police said he shot the 13-year-old boy. He remains behind bars.

“I don’t know why in the first place he brought the gun,” Augustin said. “I don’t know why in the first place he want to shoot people. He went to jail already, and now you want to go to jail again? I don’t even know the man.”

According to police, Terry shot Augustin in the backside, but he was an unintended target.

The incident began as a fight between two middle schoolers.

“This boy hit … his brother’s 6 years old,” Augustin said.

Officials said Terry is the 6-year-old’s uncle and decided to get involved in the fight.

“He pulled out the gun, so everybody ran,” said Augustin.

“He pointed the gun at my brother’s friend,” Augustin added. “Then he missed and hit me. Everybody was running. After he hit me, I was holding my bottom.”

The child’s mother, Rosana Augustin, also spoke with 7News on the phone. She said it was the worst phone call she could have ever received.

“He was running, and then he cried, and then from there the neighbor called police and the ambulance,” she said.

The 13-year-old was transported to Broward Health Medical Center shortly after.

“Turn around, and they were screaming, ‘Ohhhh, you got blood,'” said Augustin, who didn’t realize he had been shot. “While I was touching my behind and looking at my hands, there was blood. I was tightening my jacket on me so no blood could drop on the ground.”

“I was feeling my bottom, and I don’t know, it was wet,” Augustin added. “I didn’t feel nothing. It was wet, so I knew it was bleeding. I looked at my hand, and I was bleeding.”

Terry fled the scene on foot. Officials found him at a nearby home. Those who witnessed the incident identified Terry as the shooter, who is said to have a lengthy criminal history.

He is currently being held at the Broward County Jail and has posted his $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.