South Florida teen receives car makeover from Make-A-Wish

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen battling cancer received a surprise car makeover.

Eighteen-year-old Ryan Persaud had been working on his car and hoped it could one day be transformed by professionals.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida partnered up with Superior Auto Design in Pompano Beach to give him his dream ride.

Workers restored faded paint and fixed dings and scratches on his 2004 Lexus.

“Just outstanding, to be honest. Like I said, they went above and beyond with this car. That’s all I can think of,” Persaud said. “I’m more than happy with how it came out.”

He said he hopes to be able to give back in the future.

