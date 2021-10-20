OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen organized a celebration of service for her birthday by giving back to Robert B. Ingram Elementary in Opa-Locka.

Zoe Terry, founder of Zoe’s Dolls, hosted the service by having volunteers help to paint the school.

Terry partnered with Miami Country Day School, the Miami Dolphins Foundation and community leaders.

“I wanted to take my birthday and do something to make an impact in other people’s lives,” said Terry, “cause I know there’s some people who may not have the same opportunity as me.”

“I’m always inspired by the work that she’s done over the past 10 years now in this community,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Vice Chair Dr. Steve Gallon III, “and she is an exemplar for what our young people can become and the positive representation that they have for a brighter and more promising future.”

Zoe’s Dolls also held a field day for the school that included food, fun activities and more.

