South Florida teen hailed hero for saving county worker’s life

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen was recognized by the City of Miami-Dade for jumping into action when a county worker was struck by a car.

Sixteen-year-old Cristian Roldan may look like the typical high school student, but his brave actions on February 1 helped save a man’s life.

Roldan was driving along Southwest 127th Avenue and 104th Street when he noticed an accident. “At first I thought it was a fender-bender out in the distance, but as I drew closer I saw a man on the floor,” he said.

The man pinned under the vehicle was Miami-Dade Water and Sewer employee Ariel Mino. His leg was severed by the collision.

“He was dying there on the floor and I felt the need, the responsibility to do something,” said Roldan, “just my love for humanity, my instinct kicked in.”

Roldan rushed to help, using a technique he had seen on television to help stop the bleeding. “I took out my belt and made a tourniquet around his leg and it ended up saving his life later,” he said.

“He rose to the occasion and that’s something worth celebrating,” said Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava.

Miami-Dade County commissioners presented Roldan with a proclamation at Tuesday’s meeting. Members of the Miami-Dade Police Department were also on hand to honor the heroic teen.

“You’re a role model to us,” said a Miami-Dade olice officer. “We’re thankful and we truly, truly appreciate your efforts.”

Roldan says he’s grateful for the recognition, but is just happy he could help save Mino’s life.

“I plan to save more lives wherever I can, whenever the opportunity is given,” said Roldan. “Recognition or not, just for the good of humanity. Morally I feel obligated to do so.”

Roldan says he is considering entering the medical profession now that he’s experienced the opportunity to serve.

