South Florida teachers begin to arrive in Tallahassee ahead of rally for education funding

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Teachers across South Florida are arriving in Tallahassee before they join together in a march to push state lawmakers to increase funding for public schools.

The Florida Education Association expects nearly 50,000 educators and supporters to attend the rally on Monday afternoon.

7News cameras captured the educators with signs in hand as they got off their buses and gathered together outside of the Civic Center.

On Sunday night, teachers from Miami-Dade Public Schools and community leaders met at Tropical Park before boarding buses to the state capital.

“We see that our state doesn’t fund public education as it should,” said Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade. “We are 46th in the nation in education funding, and our children deserve better.”

Education advocates are asking for increased funding for the salaries of teachers and for schools to be able to have counselors and teacher’s aides on campus.

Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed a $600 million plan that would increase salaries for starting teachers, but many say the veteran teachers are being neglected.