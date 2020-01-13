South Florida teachers arrive in Tallahassee ahead of rally for education funding

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Teachers from across South Florida are arriving in Tallahassee before they join together in a march to push state lawmakers to increase funding for public schools.

The Florida Education Association expects nearly 50,000 educators and supporters from across the state to attend the rally on Monday afternoon.

Cellphone video provided by the Broward Teachers Union shows teachers chanting on their way to the march.

7News cameras captured the educators with signs in hand as they got off their buses and gathered outside of the Civic Center.

On Sunday night, teachers from Miami-Dade Public Schools and community leaders met at Tropical Park before boarding buses to the state capital.

“I mean, we’ve seen that this state has underfunded public education and we’re 46th in the nation,” said Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade.

Education advocates are asking for increased funding for the salaries of teachers and for schools to be able to have counselors and teacher’s aides on campus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed a $600 million plan that would increase salaries to $47,500 for starting teachers, but many say veteran teachers are being neglected.

“In Miami-Dade County, it’s very difficult for teachers now to live in the areas in which they teach,” said teacher Antonio White. “When you talk about even a minimum pay of $47,000 — if you know anything about Dade County — that pretty much gets you nowhere these days. These sessions sometimes go through so quietly, the average person doesn’t even know the session existed, but this time we’re going to amplify our voices.”