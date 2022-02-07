NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida educator was given a great gift after her car caught fire while she was at work teaching.

Her vehicle went up in flames on school grounds, but thanks to the power of social media, a bad situation turned good.

The Miami-Dade teacher got the surprise of a lifetime: a brand new car with one year of insurance covered.

“This is so unbelievable, such a blessing to have this, to have this chance and to have a brand new car,” said Loraine.

Her old car was left charred and destroyed after it caught fire last Thursday.

“I’m traumatized still from watching the fire; it’s just unbelievable,” said Loraine.

After hearing the news, parents at the Suzy Fischer Early Childhood Academy started a GoFundMe to help her.

They soon contacted Braman Hyundai in Miami, who were ready to replace the old car with a new one, and within 24 hours they made it a reality.

“We were able to get the car, and then they called me with a surprise that we were able to get her insurance for a year, I don’t know what I would have done without this whole team,” said parent Daniella Miculitzki.

“This is the most beautiful experience I’ve had in many months,” said Braman Hyundai General Sales Manager, Pedro Roman. “Every time our company has the chance to be able to help, especially teachers– not a lot of people understand how important are teachers for us.”

They said it was all possible thanks to the power of community.

“What it took was a lot of love and gratitude and coming together,” said Suzy Fischer Early Childhood Academy employee Sandra Kopp.

It was an emotional moment for this teacher who said she’s grateful for the support she has received.

“This is the love of all of you, everyone at the school and the community. This is love. This makes my heart glow inside. I am so deeply moved and touched, just a very spiritual experience,” said Loraine.

The GoFundMe organized by parents raised more than $17,000 in four days.

