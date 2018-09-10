South Florida task force gears up to assist in Hurricane Florence rescue efforts

MIAMI (WSVN) - A search and rescue team composed of local firefighters are gearing up to head over to South Carolina to assist in the Hurricane Florence aftermath.

The South Florida Urban Search and Rescue Team, in conjunction with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, received orders to deploy north as major Hurricane Florence barrels toward the central Eastern Seaboard.

Members of the task force gathered at a warehouse in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street as they packed their gear, Monday evening.

“We have four hours to get our team here, mobilized and out the door,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Scott Dean.

Sixteen first responders from several departments across South Florida make up the task force.

Their primary task at hand is search and rescue efforts in the water after the storm.

“We have boats in the water in case anybody needs rescuing that we can go out and rescue whatever individuals need assistance, that might be trapped in their houses, that can’t get out because of water or potentially trapped inside the water,” said Dean.

Three high-water vehicles will be joining their fleet to better facilitate rescues in disaster zones.

“High-water vehicles for us have been an amazing asset that we’ve utilized,” Dean said, “not only here going to South Carolina now, but we used it last year in Hurricane Harvey, as well as Hurricane Irma.”

Once Florence moves through, the team will be given specific orders to rush in.

“We’re gonna stage just south of it, and as it hits, we’ll get orders as to where to start deploying our resources to go and help whatever citizens might need assistance,” Dean added.

Since 1991, the task force has been serving communities during natural disasters. The team says they’re designed to respond to a variety of disasters, including earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods where people may be hurt.

The team is sponsored by the City of Miami, and FEMA provides the funding. The City assists in providing administrative staffing, warehouse space and other infrastructure needs.

The task force is expected to hit the road sometime around midnight on Tuesday.

