South Florida supermarket gives out free gas to promote loyalty program

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A supermarket promoting its loyalty program gave away free gas to motorists in Southwest Miami-Dade.

One hundred drivers were treated to free gas and a shopping bag full of goodies at the Shell gas station near Southwest Eighth Street and 107th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

It’s all part of SE Grocers’ rewards program that allows customers to earn points during checkout at any Winn-Dixie or Fresco y Mas supermarket.

“The first one hundred cars got up to $40 worth of free fuel. They also got a Fresco y Mas bag with some food products and each bag contains a Fresco y Mas gift certificate with a value from $5 to $500.”

Accumulated points can be redeemed for gas or groceries at participating Shell gas stations.

