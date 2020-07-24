South Florida superintendents making final determinations about returning to school

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, returning to school continues to be a case-by-case basis across Florida.

Deputy Secretary of Education Michael Zais said, “In areas where there are hot spots, remote and distanced learning might need to be adopted for a certain amount of time.”

Broward County has already decided to start its classes online, while Miami-Dade has yet to announce theirs.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said, “Our teachers will deliver the best e-learning experience possible.”

In Miami-Dade, where there are more cases than in Broward, a decision is just days away.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said, “It is my intent to make a final announcement to the community sometime between July 29 and August 3.”

The CDC said the virus isn’t as contagious among children, but the concern remains high.

CDC Director Robert Redfield said, “In order to prioritize opening schools safely and helping them remain open, we need the community to adopt the actions to slow the spread of COVID now.”

The CDC has said that while ideally all students can return to school, doing so in hot spots like South Florida are unlikely.

