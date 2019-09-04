South Florida students return to school after Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI (WSVN) - Students in Miami-Dade and Broward County returned to school on Wednesday after Hurricane Dorian made it’s way further up the east coast of Florida.

Schools in both counties were closed for the Labor Day weekend and then closed on Tuesday for safety measures in the face of Dorian’s potential impact.

Parents dropping off their kids on Wednesday said they were happy the storm did not impact South Florida directly.

“I’m pretty happy that everybody was all right throughout the hurricane,” said parent Neudae Bobbie. “It’s a good thing the kids are back in school because education is a must.”

They also said they agreed with the decision made by administrators to close the schools for an extra day.

“I think it was OK to have extended that extra day, even though it didn’t seem to be too much danger,” said parent Juan Carballo. “I think that kind of weather and that kind of experience causes anxiety to a degree.”

