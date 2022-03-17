MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida students were recognized and rewarded for their bravery.

Do The Right Thing Miami honored 10 students who served the community this month.

Two students had even received the award for saving a life.

“So, especially in the tough times we are living in these days, it’s so important to recognize and motivate our students to keep doing the right thing, not just once but make sure to keep doing it as a habit moving forward, as well as, of course, they serve as an inspiration to their peers to do the right thing as well,” said Ariadna Espinosa, Executive Director for Do The Right Thing Miami.

The winners received a host of prizes including a plaque, a mini tablet and tickets to a Marlins game.

