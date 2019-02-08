South Florida students receive surprise visit from Broadway actors

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida students received a surprise visit from the stars of a Broadway show.

Students from Aventura City of Excellence School got a chance to meet the stars of the Broadway show “Aladdin.”

The class was about to start their performing arts workshop at the Walt Disney World Resort when the cast members surprised them.

Adam and Arielle Jacobs, who play Aladdin and Jasmine, took the time to share their theater journey with the kids.

Actor Adam Jacobs said, “I think the biggest thing I tell kids that age is don’t lose heart, keep going. It can be a tough business but persevere, be determined and work hard, you know.”

The students got an exclusive performance from the actors when they performed a duet of the classic song “A Whole New World.”

