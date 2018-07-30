South Florida student graduates from FIU after crash left him paralyzed

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida college student is celebrating his graduation after a car crash left him facing challenges.

Jordan Almendral took on the new title of graduate as he joined others at Florida International University, Monday.

A car crash in July 2010 left him unable to walk and set roadblocks on his studies.

Almendral was saved by emergency brain and spinal surgery after the crash.

He woke up six weeks later from a coma to discover he was left paralyzed.

“My injury took away some physical abilities, but I’m just going to keep pushing and live as if nothing happened to me,” he said. “I’m still going to study, I’m still going to work, and I’m still going to be persistent throughout my life.”

Almendral was recognized at the graduation for persevering academically, despite the challenges in place.

For Almendral, he’s now searching for internships in sports psychology and wants to help other athletes overcome their hurdles to success.

