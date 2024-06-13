MIAMI (WSVN) - For the third consecutive day in a row, two of the state’s major airports, Miami International Airport(MIA) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) have been experiencing significant travel delays as heavy rains and severe thunderstorms swamp the region.

On Wednesday, MIA and FLL had more than 1,200 air travel disruptions, leading the nation in canceled and delayed flights.

A bit of sunshine peeked through on Thursday morning allowing flights to leave and enter South Florida, but showers and widespread flash floods are still expected throughout the duration of the day.

The threat to air travel remains and is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the week.

Travelers are strongly advised to confirm their flights with their airlines before heading to either airport.

Authorities at MIA say they’ve had 47 flights delayed and 187 canceled. The area is currently under a flood watch and authorities are stressing the importance of not driving through any flooded roadways and continuously checking the status of your flight.

At FLL, the airport traffic and delays are a bit lighter as planes were seen taking off this morning. Officials say they expect 29 delays including departure and arrivals and roughly 77 total cancelations.

In addition to flight disruptions, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also issued a state of emergency for Broward County and Miami-Dade County.

Due to the inclement weather, Broward County’s 17th Judicial Circuit is closed on Thursday and expected to resume on Friday. Shelter hearings and juvenile detention hearings are happening via Zoom. First appearances are on a weekend schedule.

We are expected to get an update about how officials expect to move forward the rest of the week.

Heavy downpours and flooding are still a major concern for much of South Florida throughout Thursday evening and into Friday. The moisture causing the storms is expected to slowly shift out of the area by Friday, it can carry over into the weekend with multiple locations getting scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Travelers and residents alike are urged to stay out of the waters, remain informed about weather updates, and heed all advisories to navigate the severe weather conditions safely.

