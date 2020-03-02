South Florida stores, pharmacies out of hand sanitizers, low on cleaning products

MIAMI (WSVN) - With the confirmation of two cases of COVID-19 in Florida, 7News investigators traveled across South Florida in search of hand sanitizer to no avail.

Most customers said they are not panicking, but they are taking precaution.

The quest to find hand sanitizer in South Florida was not an easy one, which became apparent after searching all over Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

When asked if she was having a hard time finding hand sanitizer, a customer responded, “Only this,” picking anit-bacterial soap. “I’m having a hard time finding hand sanitizer.”

The shelves at a Target store were totally empty of all hand sanitizer.

There is a sign in the pharmacy that tells customers they are out of hand sanitizer and out of stock on face masks. It also said “restock date unknown.”

“I am trying to buy more things to store more things just in case anything does happen,” said Lis Dolder.

Inside a Walgreens in Miami there were more empty shelves amid coronavirus fears. No hand sanitizer, no face masks and all the Lysol disinfectant wipes are gone too.

After visiting three Walgreens in Fort Lauderdale, they were all also sold out.

Inside a CVS, the entire hand sanitizer shelf was empty, but there were a few disinfectant wipes left.

There were no hand sanitizers at Walmart either, and the cleaning aisle was also running low.

It was close to the same at a Publix in Miami Shores.

“Everybody is just trying to be safe, sir,” said one customer. “Everybody is trying to be on the safe side.”

Walgreens and CVS both said they are trying to re-supply their stores as quickly as possible.

Cleaning product companies like Clorox and Lysol said they have seen an increase in demand and are ramping up deliveries.

“Everywhere I go, I see bottles out for people to wash their hands,” said Josh Warner. “I am trying to do that too, trying to tell my kids to do it. They taught the kids to do it at school.”

Inside a Family Dollar in Miami, there were a few disinfectant wipes, but again, no hand sanitizers anywhere.

Workers said the items really started flying off the shelves over the weekend, and it only got worse on Monday.

“You have to keep yourself and hands sanitized, clean, and that’s it,” said one customer.

“At this time, I am not super worried but concerned,” said Ronald Pereira. “I’m concerned about how much is it going to spread and how quickly.”

Even more than using hand sanitizer, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said washing your hands thoroughly is the best way to stop the spread of disease.

Again, if finding hand sanitizer or cleaning supplies proves difficult, check stores Tuesday, because a lot of the stores said they expect deliveries as early as Monday night.

