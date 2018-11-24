CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Small Business Saturday has become an important part of the holiday shopping weekend, and South Florida was no exception.

7News cameras captured shoppers taking advantage of deals along Miracle Mile in Coral Gables.

“I always participate in Small Business Saturday, but I shop small whenever I can often,” said shopper Amy Donner, “mostly because it’s more fun, and I do better, and I enjoy it.”

Created almost a decade ago, it’s brought communities closer together to support all types of family-owned businesses.

“The support is definitely in the thought process but really secondary to the experience,” said Donner. “It’s just a better experience shopping with my local venders. I typically know them by name. They know me, they know my style.”

The local economic impact is huge. A new study done by American Express found two-thirds of every dollar spent at small businesses stays in the local community.

