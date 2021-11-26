MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The biggest day for deals and steals is finally here — Black Friday.

One Walmart in Miami Gardens already had its parking lot full before 7 a.m., Friday.

Many people are waiting to go inside as soon as the doors open.

“I got up very early just to be here,” said Claudette Vassel who was buying a TV at BrandsMart in Miami Gardens. “Last year, because of the pandemic, I could not be here but, you know, glad this year I’m alive so very grateful.”

Some shoppers were in line as early as 4 a.m.

“Because I wanna get my PS5 from here,” said one young boy.

“They said that there were sales here today, so let’s see, We’ll find out,” said shopper JC Cruz.

“It came out like $2,000, it’s a good deal,” said Roberto Ferrera.

Ferrera said he has a lot to be thankful for. He and his wife along with their three children all contracted COVID.

“Thankful that we survived COVID,” he said. “We were with COVID past eight months, I think.

Sawgrass Mills and Dadeland Mall opened at 6 a.m. Aventura Mall opens at 8 a.m., and Dolphin Mall opens at 9 a.m.

The National Retail Federation predicts there will be close to two million more people shopping compared to last year between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Retailers are quickly restocking shelves.

“We got a ramp that actually, we can bring merchandise from the warehouse to the floor,” said BrandsMart USA Senior VP of Merchandising Angus Bryan.

“They’re good actually,” one shopper said. “They’re really good.”

