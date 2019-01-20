South Florida shelters accepting extra homeless people ahead of cold snap

MIAMI (WSVN) - As temperatures are expected to dip into the low 40s and even the high 30s in parts of South Florida, local shelters will be accepting more homeless people than usual.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday through 10 a.m. on Monday, Miami Rescue Mission and Broward Outreach Centers are prepared to accept additional people “over the norm” seeking to escape the frigid weather, officials said.

The Miami Rescue Mission shelter is located at 2020 NW 1st Ave. in Miami. Officials said they are prepared to accept dozens more because of the emergency weather conditions.

The Broward Outreach Centers in Hollywood and Pompano Beach are also ready for individuals seeking shelter. Their “Compassionate Nights” program gives individuals a meal, change of clothes, bed for the night and other free services.

The Hollywood shelter is located at 2056 Scott St., and the Pompano Beach shelter is located at 1700 Blount Road. Those seeking shelter can also go the Pompano Beach City Hall to be picked at 6:30 p.m. The address is 100 W. Atlantic Blvd. (southeast corner).

A third Broward shelter location is the Salvation Army at 1445 West Broward Blvd.

