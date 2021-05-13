South Florida schools, pharmacies begin administering Pfizer vaccine to children 12 and older

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pfizer vaccine has now been approved for children ages 12 and older. Shots are now being doled out at medical facilities, stores and schools.

Though eligibility has expanded for receiving the vaccine, it remains unclear how many people will actually get it.

Miami’s Holtz Children’s Hospital has been added to the growing number of vaccination sites that are offering vaccine doses to a younger age group.

Some people wasted no time to get their first shot.

“I personally haven’t gotten COVID and I really wanted to make sure that I never get it,” said Aleigh who received the vaccine.

At North Miami Senior High, some parents were glad to hear that younger children can receive the vaccine.

“I really wanna have my daughter protected against covid,” said parent Lida Maysonet. “I got vaccinated so I want nothing but the best for my daughter.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention soon approved the use of the vaccine after the Federal Vaccine Advisory Committee approved it for children 12 years and older.

“The sooner, the better to keep everyone safe,” said parent David Carr.

Close to 2,200 children participated in the Pfizer trials. The results showed it was 100% effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalizations.

Now that the CDC has given the green light, some South Florida schools are administering the shots starting Thursday.

With help from parents, children in the new eligible age group can get the two-dose vaccine at CVS and select Walgreens pharmacies.

“This is one more giant step in our fight against the pandemic,” said President Joseph Biden. “I sincerely think the scientists, researchers and clinical trial participants deserve our thanks. They’ve all made this possible.”

Some parents are still hesitant about this particular vaccine.

“We don’t know what’s going on,” said parent Naomi Giemia. “Somebody said they not gonna take it and I don’t know why they not gonna take it.”

“So my advice is speak to your child’s clinician,” said Pediatric Associates Dr. Mona Amin. “Make sure you’re getting your information from the right places.”

Amin said the hope is this is one less virus that people have to worry about in schools.

“The vaccine is part of the puzzle to get back to normalcy,” she said. “Social distancing was part of it, masking was part of it, but we’re going to see life return back to normal the more we can get people vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.