OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Schools across the nation are taking precautions against a troubling trend circulating on social media.

South Florida authorities are reminding students that school threats are not a game.

A TikTok trend has been circulating online which has several South Florida schools shutting their doors on Friday.

The app is known for circulating viral video trends called TikTok challenges.

The new challenge warns that a school shooting will take place on Dec. 17.

The threat has been shared by students across the country, but does not mention any one school directly.

Law enforcement said these trends are not a joke and they will be outside schools in heavy numbers.

Broward County Public Schools released a statement that read, “While this threat did not originate locally, and is not believed to be credible, there will be increased law enforcement presence across our schools.”

District leaders for Miami-Dade also released a statement that read, “The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department is carefully monitoring this matter. In an abundance of caution, there will be additional police presence and schools will remain vigilant throughout the day on Friday.”

This comes just one day after police arrested a 13-year-old North Miami-Dade Middle student.

She was accused of posting a message in Instagram that read, “ATTENTION! IF YOU DONT WANNA LOSE YOUR CHILD DONT SEND THEM TO SCHOOL TMR & FRIDAY,” followed by a list of schools.

In the same week, 14-year-old Mehdi Idriss was arrested after he threatened other students at his school through a Snapchat group text on Tuesday. Some of the messages included a list of other students saying they were on his “list” and that he would bring a gun to school Wednesday.

Students who make these threats will spend 21 days in juvenile detention.

