South Florida schools could reopen earlier following downward trend in COVID-19 cases

MIAMI (WSVN) - Superintendents in South Florida are considering bringing students and staff back to campus sooner than first expected due to the downward trend of coronavirus cases throughout the region.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools could transition from e-learning to face-to-face learning before Sept. 30. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said that will only happen if conditions continue to improve.

“We all have a common interest in returning students into the schoolhouse as fast as possible,” Carvalho said. “Luckily, in our South Florida community, we’ve been observing positive trends of community health indicators, and that may allow that to happen sooner rather than later.”

When schools reopen, the district promises to be ready and will make sure it is as safe as possible for students and staff. On Tuesday, Carvalho tweeted some photos of “advanced cleaning equipment” that will be placed at all of their schools.

“Obviously, we will continue to consult with our health experts,” Carvalho said. “We look forward to a conversation with the board next week about where we stand right now in the community.”

Meanwhile, school officials in Broward County are holding similar discussions.

Their school year started on Aug. 19, and Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie called the e-learning launch a success.

Before they move students and teachers back onto campus, the county must move into Phase 2 of COVID-19 reopening before they consider face-to-face learning. No specific date has been mentioned for a possible return to campus, and it all depends on what the virus does next.

“Please know that I consult with our public health officials almost daily to look at every opportunity to reopen safely,” Runcie said. “If the current trends continue on the path of improvement, we could open sometime this fall.”

Virtual classes in Miami-Dade County will begin on Monday.

