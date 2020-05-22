South Florida school, organization partner to serve hot meals to senior citizens

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school has teamed up with a local organization to serve seniors.

Center Academy in Miami and the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation delivered hot meals to the homes of senior citizens in several Miami low-income neighborhoods, Friday.

“It is a labor of love,” Christine King, the development corporation’s president and CEO, said. “We are glad to be able to do it. Seniors are appreciative of the meals. The meals are hearty meals that we provide. We provided meals such as salmon and snapper. We’ve had BBQ chicken and short ribs.”

The meals were prepared at the MLK Community Kitchen by celebrity chef De’Bronya Hodges.

“We find it very useful that we give hot meals to people who live in our community to ensure they have the proper nutrition, so that during these times, when people are most challenged economically, they have an opportunity to eat these meals,” City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon said.

The school and organization have been providing 1,000 hot meals for seniors every week for the past two months.

