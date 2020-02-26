South Florida school districts take precautions amid virus’ spread

MIAMI (WSVN) - The leaders of Miami-Dade and Broward counties’ school districts are taking precautions, such as having hand sanitizer readily available, as they prepare for a possible coronavirus outbreak in South Florida.

School administrators in Miami-Dade County are distributing hand sanitizer on every school bus in the district and will have them at every school, especially in areas where large groups of students congregate, such as gyms and cafeterias.

“If there are sick children or employees, the best place for them to be is not in school, is not at work, is at home in consultation with their primary care physician,” Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Schools officials said the biggest push will be educating people about the virus. Officials also plan on sending out public service announcements and flyers to families and employees to prevent the spread of germs.

Similar measures are being taken in Broward County. School administrators there are creating a plan to deal with the virus and focusing their attention on education, as well.

“We are making sure that one, that we’re not spreading fear and panic, but what we want to do is spread information to make sure that folks understand the precautions they can take, what signs they should look for and what they should do and who they should contact, so we’re making sure we get that information out,” Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said.

Several South Florida universities have also taken precautions, such as restricting travel to the countries most affected by the virus.

Florida International University has restricted travel to Italy, Singapore, Japan and South Korea, and the travel restriction includes spring break and study abroad programs. The university is also bringing back students and staff from the afflicted countries.

The University of Miami has also announced similar restrictions to those countries most affected by the outbreak.

Miami-Dade County leaders will be holding a round-table discussion scheduled for Friday, where they will discuss a plan on how to deal with an outbreak in South Florida.

