MIAMI (WSVN) - There is some bad behavior on the waters of South Florida, and a rowing team said this isn’t the first time it has happened.

They said they are being bullied on the bay by people riding recklessly on personal watercraft.

This is not the first time they said they have had issues with personal watercraft riders and boaters, and they want to bring attention to this, before someone gets hurt.

An instagram video shows Yamel Ortiz being sprayed and harassed by people on personal watercraft in Biscayne Bay, near Miami Marine Stadium.

Ortiz was just finishing teaching a rowing class with students.

“When I was turning around, I felt the first splash on my back, then the other one, then another one. It was turning more than two minutes, three minutes,” said Ortiz. “I was afraid for my life.”

Fortunately, Ortiz said a nearby boater pulled her to safety.

“I lose my glasses, my phone died. It was a disaster. I was shaking,” said Oritiz. “I told them please call 911, my life is in danger.”

The Miami Rowing Youth Board told 7News they have been fighting for years with boaters and jet skiers who don’t follow wake rules.

Ortiz’s husband and fellow coach, Cesar Herrera, said his concern is for his students on the water.

“It’s complicated, the situation, because this situation has been here for the last, around two years,” said Herrera. “They need to follow the law.”

They’re not sure why this jet skier did this but said the way these mischievous mariners were acting could eventually prove to be dangerous.

“You have to be smart enough to know that you’re putting people in danger,” said Ortiz.

