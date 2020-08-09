South Florida restaurants adapt to new normal amid changes in COVID-19 restrictions

MIAMI (WSVN) - As the coronavirus pandemic has led to restaurant closures and other restrictions, hospitality workers across South Florida continue their tireless efforts to keep their head above water during this time of uncertainty.

Restaurants like Bakan in Wynwood have been forced to adopt to this constant state of flux in the fight against COVID-19.

“We do want everybody to be safe,” said German Barchietto, the restaurant’s manager. “Everything is with the proper separation, the six feet and everything else, washing hands, using gloves, masks all the time.”

7News’ interview with Barchietto on Sunday comes days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a significant change for the industry: a restaurant employee who tests positive for the virus can now go back to work after 10 days without symptoms.

Before, they had to test negative for COVID-19 twice.​

“The problem with demanding a negative test is these PCR tests will pick up just particles. It could be dead virus,” said DeSantis.

“Thankfully, we haven’t had any infections in our staff, but if it does happen, we’ll do the proper procedure” said Barchietto.

The latest numbers suggest new daily cases appear to be leveling off in the Sunshine State.

Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,229 new coronavirus infections in the state. Of these cases, 1,244 are in Miami-Dade County, 654 are in Broward and 12 are in Monroe.

South Florida also moved into a new phase of testing last week. Two of the largest sites in Miami-Dade — Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Miami — are now offering results in as little as 15 minutes.

The antigen tests are reserved for people between 5 and 17 years old, seniors 65 or older and anyone with symptoms.

“We’re all seeing downward trends,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Gimenez and Broward County Mayor Dale Holness have pointed to lower positivity rates and lower hospitalizations to show the region is moving in the right direction.

“We are in positive trends for the spread of COVID-19 in Broward County,” said Holness.

It’s a trend that South Floridians hope will continue.

“Every step that we take forward to getting back to normal, it makes us very happy,” said Barchietto.

Officials said appointments are required to take the rapid tests in Miami-Dade County. For more information about testing locations, click here. For Broward County, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.