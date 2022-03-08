MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida restaurant is offering help and hope to Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion.

A campaign headed by the owners of Baires Grill in Brickell is set to help out Ukrainians during this tough time.

The City of Miami mayor explained how the restaurant owners will be helping out.

“They will bring 50 Ukrainian refugees to Miami and will pay all accommodations, expenses, travel and legal services to stay in Miami. Plus, they will offer them a job,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

One member of the Ukrainian community in Miami said they hope these Ukrainians will get temporary relief in South Florida and can eventually go back to a safe Ukraine.

