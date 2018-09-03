South Florida residents, tourists react to Tropical Storm Gordon’s effects

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Despite the long holiday weekend, Tropical Storm Gordon deterred many from being out and about in Miami Beach.

Authorities said swimmers should avoid the water due to rip currents, and flooding throughout South Florida has been a concern.

But some residents and tourists aren’t letting this tropical storm ruin their Labor Day.

“No, I knew. What is it, hurricane season?” said visitor Alana Greany. “So, we’re on holiday. It doesn’t matter.”

Those who call Florida home aren’t too worried about Tropical Storm Gordon.

Florida native Kim Maloney told 7News that she’s headed to the Keys.

“We’re from Florida, and this is our first trip down, so the rain won’t stop us going down there,” Maloney said. “We’re used to this.”

The morning commute, however, was more treacherous than usual. Drivers faced heavy rain and wind Monday morning.

A fatal crash along Interstate 95 that closed down the highway near 62nd Street made the drive slower than usual.

A truck hit the center wall in the express lanes closer to 79th Street. That knocked debris across the roadway.

In Bal Harbour, some street lights were knocked out. Police were on hand to direct traffic.

Over at Haulover Beach, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Ocean Rescue was on stand-by to render aid to swimmers who get into trouble.

In downtown Miami, pedestrians held on to their umbrellas as they began their day.

Drivers took precaution in Florida City as they went through streets that resembled rivers.

Back on Miami Beach, the fire department closed off the beach due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach business owners were left waiting for a break in the storm and hoping that the holiday weekend isn’t a total bust.

“Friday, Saturday, Sunday, there was a lot of people,” said Majestic Hotel server Alex Chiripoga, “but once the weather started getting worse, then people started leaving and staying in the hotels.”

Those who have been seen on the beach have been walking up and down the coast, but haven’t actually gone in the water.

Once conditions improve, officials are likely to announce that it’s safe to go in the water again.

