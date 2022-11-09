FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Nicole ravages the Bahamas and approaches the eastern Florida coast, locals and tourists alike enjoyed the calm before the storm along Broward County beaches.

Clouds covered the beaches of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Dania Beach and Deerfield Beach on Wednesday morning; the rough weather is set to stay until Thursday when the storm makes landfall, but people in the area went about their everyday lives before the weather gets worse.

Rainy conditions started the morning off with flooded streets in Fort Lauderdale on A1A, near Northeast Ninth Street, as cars drove through the roads.

People on Las Olas Boulevard woke up to standing water on the street, as it continued to overflow from nearby canals.

“The water has been this high out here, on and off,” said John Thompson, a Fort Lauderdale resident. “It’s not an average storm but because of all the building and construction over the last 10 years, you know, it’s like a bathtub. It’s going to fill up and overflow.”

Fort Lauderdale Beach is only one of the many areas in Broward County expected to flood due to high tides and the upcoming weather.

Forecasters said that winds and surf from Nicole can push tides two to four feet higher than normal high tides.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade and Broward County officials announced closures as a precaution against the heavy rain and winds expected to arrive.

Tourists that visited the area tried to make the best of the weather, as they were expecting a tropical paradise and not a muggy climate.

“Just on this street this morning, I couldn’t get across,” said one woman. “I walk every morning to watch the sunrise. Our flight’s not ’til Saturday, so we’ll just stick it out. We’ve had a great trip up until this all happened.”

The rain and floods didn’t stop there. In Miami-Dade County, the rain has fluctuated throughout the region and caused flooding hazards along streets.

Officials said to stay away from any heavily flooded areas and urged drivers to refrain from driving on flooded roads.

“When people drive their cars through flooded areas, the cars become stuck, and then it’s hazardous for us to respond to the emergency,” said Stephen Gollan, Battalion Chief of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Michelle Cazier could not agree more with the officials. “Don’t be brave, stay cautious and watch the weather,” she said.

In Hollywood Beach, king tides have already affected the area as the water rose further inland.

Video footage showed the sand pushed along the streets, near neighboring businesses.

One business owner prepared for the storm as he put up sandbags and boarded up the windows of his establishment.

“We’re on a slant and we’re going to get some water here, sitting water,” said Gist, “so what I did was duct tape the whole frame and then we put a special active gel and then I put over it some towels and then some bricks, so it won’t move. That’s all we can do.”

Leo Gist, who owns the Ocean Blue store along the boardwalk, said the preparations he needed to make to his business before the storm was unexpected.

“It’s very tricky. It doesn’t have to be a Category 3 or 4, just it’s a matter of being prepared and not waiting until the last moment,” said Gist.

Although the conditions of the water remained choppy all morning, a couple of people played in the sea, which is not recommended during this time.

Lifeguards, security and firefighters were around to ensure the safety of the people enduring the unpredictable weather.

Meanwhile, roadways were closed in Dania Beach, as high tides from the strong currents of the storm continued to flood the area.

Cars were seen being towed away on A1A, between Sheridan Street and Dania Beach Boulevard, as moments earlier, the road was practically underwater.

The ocean brought in 14-foot swells that ended up on the beach and flooded not only streets, but parking lots as the water drifted through lifeguard stands.

Over in Hollywood, some tourists are going to experience this kind of weather for the first time.

Mark Denicolo is visiting from Chicago, and he is not too worried about the upcoming weather.

“It’s pretty cool. When we were kids we used to go swimming in the surf not as big as this, but it was a fun thing to do,” said Denicolo.

Deerfield Beach residents seemed to enjoy the calmness as they were seen walking the beach and keeping a good distance away from the currents.

Luna Dominx missed school Wednesday due to the storm watches, and she is excited for her five-day weekend set to come.

“There’s no school tomorrow, and Friday is Veteran’s Day,” said Dominx as she smiled.

One man is taking advantage of the empty beaches as he hunts for treasure.

“The seas are being turned up and stuff washes up,” he said.

Workers of the county gathered all the beach chairs to prevent them from becoming debris as the winds grow stronger.

“So the storm surge is supposed to go up to 20 feet, and the water already came up to the foot of the lifeguard towers,” said Mike, a beach worker, “so the fear is that the water would pull the chairs up and the boxes out, so we put it all back.”

