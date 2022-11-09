FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Nicole ravages through the Bahamas to approach the eastern Florida coast, locals and tourists alike enjoyed the calm before the storm along Broward county beaches.

Clouds covered the beaches of Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Wednesday morning and they are set to stay until Thursday when the storm makes landfall, but people in the area went about their everyday lives before the weather got worse.

Rainy conditions started the morning off with flooded streets in Fort Lauderdale on A1A near Ninth Street as cars drove through the roads.

Fort Lauderdale Beach is only one of the many areas in Broward County to be expected to flood due to high tides and the upcoming weather.

Forecasters said that winds and surf from Nicole can push tides two to four feet higher than normal high tides.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade and Broward County officials announced closures as a precaution against the heavy rain and winds expected to arrive.

Tourists that visited the area tried to make the best of the weather as they were expecting a tropical paradise and not a muggy climate.

“Just on this street this morning, I couldn’t get across,” said one woman. “I walk every morning to watch the sunrise. Our flight’s not ’til Saturday so we’ll just stick it out.”

The rain and floods didn’t stop there. In Miami-Dade County, the rain has fluctuated throughout the region and caused flooding hazards along streets.

Officials said to stay away from any heavily flooded areas and urged drivers to refrain from driving on flooded roads.

In Hollywood Beach, king tides have already affected the area as the water rose further inland.

Video footage showed the sand pushed along the streets near the neighboring businesses.

One business owner prepared for the storm as he put up sandbags and boarded up the windows of his establishment.

Although the conditions of the water remained choppy all morning, a couple of people played in the sea which is not recommended during this time.

Lifeguards, security, and firefighters were around to ensure the safety of the people enduring the unpredictable weather.

Tourists in Hollywood are going to experience this kind of weather for the first time.

Mark Denicolo, is visiting from Chicago, and he is not too worried about the upcoming weather.

“It’s pretty cool. When we were kids we used to go swimming in the surf not as big as this, but it was a fun thing to do,” said Denicolo.

Of course, on the day of the storm, he will not be going into the water.

Kiran Yelatkar, visiting from India, said he is looking forward to the experience.

“Im trying to explore what’s going to happen,” said Yelatkar. “This is my first time, which I’ll experience in my life. I’m excited, I’m trying to see what’s going to happen. Tomorrow, I’m flying back so I’m just hoping it’s not going to be too bad.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.