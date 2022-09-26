HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Although Hurricane Ian is not impacting South Florida directly, many residents who live in flood-prone areas are preparing by filling up sandbags in case of heavy rainfall.

Hurricane Ian might not be heading toward South Florida, but residents like Richard Neederman aren’t taking any chances.

“I am just happy I have the strength to do it,” he said. ” I usually take pillowcases and fill them with sand.”

7News lent a hand on Monday, as he prepped his home for whatever Ian throws our way.

“I’m concerned about water,” said Neederman.

Water is what is in the forecast. Inches of rainfall are expected across the area on top of king tides.

That’s what led Neederman and many others to stock up and help each other fill sandbags at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale.

“Everybody works together,” said Neederman.

“Rain could do a lot of damage,” said a woman collecting sand bags..

There is a similar mindset in Pembroke Pines and in Miami-Dade at Douglas Park.

“If you position correctly, it will stop a lot of water from going inside your home,” said a man gathering sand.

Back in Broward, the day was spent preparing and remembering what being a good neighbor is really about.

“It’s not a lesson, a reinforcement of what I already know about people,” said Neederman.

Some distribution locations may require residents to bring their own shovels and bags.

For sandbag distribution locations in both Miami-Dade and Broward County, click here.

