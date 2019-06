(WSVN) - South Florida reporter and anchor Todd Tongen has been found dead inside his home, according to WPLG.

Tongen was a member of the news team at WPLG for almost 30 years. The cause of his death was not immediately known.

WSVN extends its deepest condolences to the Tongen family, their friends and his colleagues.

Tongen was 56 years old.

