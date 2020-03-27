South Florida religious leaders getting creative during pandemic

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - South Florida religious leaders are having to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic.

One pastor said, “We shift our ministry focus to metro in the home, your home right where you are with you and your family.”

With several major religious holidays coming up in the next few weeks, many are turning to technology as social distancing makes it hard for crowds to gather.

Rabbi Eliezer Wolf of Beit David Highland Lakes Shut in Aventura said, “Prayers for thanking God and asking God for greater freedom in our life.”

Wolf said, “It’s an awkward and conceding time for us all, and I want to have a chance to see the people, greet the people.”

Wolf has taken his services to the road.

“So we’re getting up in the truck, and we’re calling it the shabbat shalom to the universe parade. Something uplifting for all the people to gather in a safe space, separated, a little dance, a little clap and to cheer their spirits.”

Jacqui Jacobson, a shopper said, “He’s got something about him that just brings everybody together, especially in the times that we’re going through right now.”

Wolf said, “We will get back to hopefully not life as normal but even better than normal based on all the things that this coronavirus has been teaching us.”

Wolf started his service two weeks ago and said he will continue to as long as he has to.

