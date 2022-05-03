FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are reacting to the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

A pro-choice rally in Downtown Miami took place hours after the unprecedented leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion.

“We’ve known that this was gonna happen a long time ago,” said a woman.

“The draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, it was leaked to the press last night, was a window into a potentially dark future,” said Weston U.S. Rep. Debbie Wassermann Schultz (D.-Fla).

“We have to stand united,” said Nikki Fried, democratic candidate for governor. “We have to make sure that our voices are heard.”

The wounds are fresh for Florida democrats who lost the fight against a 15-week abortion ban during the 2022 session.

“This is a deeply personal, painful decision that women must make with their families, and there is no place at the table for any elected official,” said democratic Weston state Rep. Robin Bartleman.

“This is not a culture war issue, this is about health care. This is our bodies, this is us being able to decide our futures and our destinies,” Orlando democratic Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s bill in mid-April, the law modeled after Mississippi’s 15-week ban, and that is the law at play in the Supreme Court, and the case that may ultimately erase the constitutional right and throw the question back to the states.

Pro-choice activists said the focus now needs to be on the ballot box.

“We need to really look at who we’re voting for and not just vote for pro-choice candidates but candidates that will be active in passing legislation that is protective of reproductive freedom,” said Monica Skoko Rodriguez from Women’s Emergency Network.

During the abortion debate in Tallahassee, many of the lawmakers against the proposed abortion ban said this is something that they feared, that eventually we would see more abortion legislation that would be more restrictive, and it looks like something like that, at least at this point would be allowed under the U.S. Constitution, if this decision actually is rendered the way that this draft opinion appears to be.

We are expecting more rallies, including one in Fort Lauderdale later on Tuesday.

