South Florida prepares to say goodbye to 2018

MIAMI (WSVN) - With just hours left until the end of 2018, South Florida is getting ready to celebrate the New Year.

Mr. Neon at the InterContinental is ready to fulfill his yearly duty of announcing the new year.

At Bayfront Park, rapper Pitbull and other musical guests are set to perform starting at 8:30 p.m. running through midnight.

There will also be music at Bayside Marketplace that will take you back in time. This year’s theme is saluting our seniors.

“In celebrating our seniors and celebrating in partnership with various entities like AARP, we’re looking at how we can better bring together through festivals and events,” said Greater Miami Host committee Executive Director Corky Dozier. “That inclusion and that opportunity to rise up with the Big Orange for a happy and healthy new year.”

Mr. Neon will begin to light up at 6 p.m.

The festivities at Bayfront Park and Bayside Marketplace are entirely free. Bayfront Park will remain open until 2 a.m.

Attendees are reminded to take public transportation or ride sharing services as some roads in the area will be closed.

Meanwhile, in Fort Lauderdale, officials are preparing for what is being touted as the biggest New Year’s celebration in Florida.

The Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown will take place at Southwest Second Street between Southwest Second and Fifth avenues.

Hundreds of people are expected at the celebration, which begins at 4:30 p.m.

Those attending will have a slew of activities to do. Bounce houses, face painting, games, contests and music will all be available.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a camera because Orange Bowl mascot Obie will make an appearance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The midnight countdown will feature Fort Lauderdale’s larger-than-life illuminated anchor that descends from 100 feet in the air.

“Moved down here to Fort Lauderdale over the last couple of years,” a resident said, “been down here on Second Street in downtown Fort Lauderdale. It’s been a lot of fun. Close to home. It’s a walk too, so it’s a fun night out.”

City officials were present at the event to ensure everybody has a good time.

“The City of Fort Lauderdale is getting known for its special events,” a Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation official said. “The parties we throw for our neighbors and community are very popular, and they’re growing every year bigger and better.”

Live music at the main stage will kick off at 7:45 p.m.

Officials urge those planning to attend to arrive as early as possible to avoid traffic congestion.

