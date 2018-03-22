South Florida prepares for local March For Our Lives rallies

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - With the March For Our Lives rally scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. over the weekend, South Florida is getting ready for local sister marches that are scheduled to take place at the same time.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the March For Our Lives rally at Pine Trails Park in Parkland on Saturday. However, plenty of additional marches will be taking place across South Florida.

“It’s a significant event, we’re anticipating more people in this park than we’ve ever had before, and we believe we’re ready for it,” said park spokesperson Todd Deangelis.

Organizers hope the walks will be a chance for the community to come together and voice their support for the students.

“We’re not able to vote, and we think that this is the best possible way for us to reach out to our elected officials so that they can hear us,” said student Hannah Gelbert.

From Miami Beach to Weston, communities are hosting their own marches for the thousands of people who can’t attend the main event in the nation’s capital.

“At the end of this, I just want elected officials and I want adults and children to just sit around a table and talk about the best way we can approach this problem because it does exist,” said student Rachel Edelstein.

The marches were planned after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14l. The marches give students who can’t vote the chance to be heard.

“We need effective gun control regulation and legislation across the country,” said Miami-Dade Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Carvalho also plans to march alongside students in Miami Beach, Saturday. That march will begin at Miami Beach Senior High School at 10 a.m.

In Doral, another march will be held at Downtown Doral Park, also at 10 a.m.

In Broward County, the Fort Lauderdale march will begin at 9 a.m. at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.

Weston will also have its own walk at Weston Regional Park at 9 a.m.

“Gun safety and gun control is something that the youth here really care about,” Edelstein said.

Officials will be closing the roads in Parkland Friday night in preparation for the march.

For a full list of local marches, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.