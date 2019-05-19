South Florida politicians throw watch party in Miami in support of Joe Biden

MIAMI (WSVN) - A show of support for Joe Biden in Miami as he officially launches his 2020 presidential campaign.

Several South Florida people attended a watch party at the Burger & Beer Joint, at 900 South Miami Ave., to watch his official campaign begin, Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, D-Fla., and former U.S. Sen. Bob Graham hosted the party and shared their excitement for Biden’s candidacy.

“We have an abundance of riches with our democratic field, but what we don’t have is the luxury to lose,” Gwen Graham said, “so I am supporting the vice president because I know that he is the candidate that can win in November 2020.”

Biden kicked off his campaign with a speech in Philadelphia, Saturday.

He shared his plans for the presidency with his crowd of supporters while focusing on his vision for unifying the country.

“If you’d asked me a few years ago if our democracy was at stake, I would’ve smiled and laughed a little bit, but no more. No more,” Biden said. “The threat to this nation, to our democracy, is real. It’s clear, and it’s present.”

Biden joins a large pool of more than 20 democrats who have decided to run for the 2020 presidency.

He qualifies to be part of the first debate, which is set to take place on June 26 and 27 in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center.