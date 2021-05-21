South Florida police officers participate in 111-mile bike ride to honor fallen, disabled peace officers

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida law enforcement officers are taking part in the Peace Officer Memorial Bike Ride.

The group left Bayfront Park and headed to Naples, early Friday morning.

Peace Officers Memorial Month pays tribute to peace officers who have passed away or were disabled in the line of duty.

Officer Joe McCrink is leading a team of fellow police officers on a 111-mile bike ride to raise funds in honor of Miami Police Officer Aubrey Johnson who passed away last year.

“When it happened, we had so much support,” said Deloris Johnson, mother of Ofc. Johnson. “Everybody would come by the house and talk to us and try to give us strength because it’s still hard.”

Officers will finish the 111-mile bike ride in one day.

The money raised will go to the Police Officers Assistance Trust.

They will also present Johnson’s family with a portrait upon their arrival to Naples Beach.

