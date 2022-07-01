(WSVN) - South Florida police officers wrapped up the last day of pride month with a parade.

Miami, North Miami, and several other jurisdictions came together for an LGBTQ caravan, Thursday.

Their cars were decorated with rainbow art, complete with flags, to show unity, diversity, and community awareness.

“It’s one family, one community and we’re all unified,” said North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga. “You can see the number of police cars that are here all across Dade and Broward county whether it’s motorcycles, the cars, the horses everybody is here and we’re all here together.”

The cavalcade made its way through Miami-Dade and came to an end at Bayfront Park.

