SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida Police Benevolent Association hosted its annual “Love Fund Pig Roast” in Tropical Park Saturday.

Over 5,000 people turned out to enjoy all kinds of BBQ, and more than 100 teams competed for the title of “Best in Grill.”

The event included live entertainment and a lot of love and appreciation shown towards law enforcement.

“This is just a day that we can honor, raise money for good reasons and good causes, to help the men and women out there that pay the ultimate sacrifice and are out there doing a thankless job,” said South Florida PBA President, Steadman Stahl.

The money raised goes to the “Love Fund,” which will help cover funeral costs for families of officers who have died in the line of duty, along with scholarships and counseling services.

