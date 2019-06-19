South Florida pianist earns Estefan Scholarship to attend college in Boston

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pianist will attend a prestigious Boston music college after he earned the Emilio and Gloria Estefan scholarship.

Sergio De Miguel Jorquera was presented with the scholarship at the Latin Recording Academy in Doral, Wednesday.

The 17-year-old’s dreams of becoming a professional musician are coming true thanks to the scholarship worth up to $200,000.

He said he will apply the money towards a four-year bachelor degree at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, which is the largest independent college of contemporary music.

“You can see so much talent in him, and you can see his passion,” Gloria Estefan said. “He transforms when he sits at the piano and just pours it all out into his music.”

“It was a big surprise for me,” Jorguera said. “I was excited but also nervous for coming here. The main thing I love about music is that we can connect with people of all over the world. It’s not important the language.”

He will begin his studies at the college in August.

