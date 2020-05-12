South Florida photographer uses fees from ‘porch portraits’ to feed front line workers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida photographer is using a portion of the fees from family photos taken from the front porches of homes to help feed front line workers across the region.

Heather Holt makes her living taking family photos, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, her work dried up. With little work, she found inspiration while browsing through social media.

“I was scared at first, and then, I saw this idea on Instagram of people taking pictures of the families at home,” Holt said.

That’s when her “porch portrait” idea came about. She realized she could still take photos of families, and all they had to do was walk outside.

However, Holt said she could not stop thinking about those on the front lines of the pandemic.

“The fact that they are leaving their homes and sacrificing their safety and their time with their children to go and help our community is priceless,” Holt said.

As a result, more than half of the fee from the portraits will be used to send meals to front line workers.

“I’ve done five hospitals,” Holt said. “We’ve done two food banks with over 300 meals, and we are still shooting and still donating.”

Families, such as the Kelleys in Fort Lauderdale, jumped at the opportunity to help.

“A mutual friend said she was doing it, put out a blast if anybody was interested, and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is great,'” Candance Kelley said.

The Schmidt family were also one of Holt’s first clients.

“I feel like so many people feel like they want to help,” Lane Schmidt said. “They don’t know how, and so Heather gave people an opportunity to be able to help those who are helping others.”

Others soon followed. In just a few weeks, Holt has taken nearly 100 porch portraits and fed countless doctors and nurses working around the clock.

The response from the community has changed her outlook.

“It’s not only being creative on how I can maintain a living, but it’s also changed my business dynamic that shows me I want to give back to my community, even after COVID is over and after porch portrait,” Holt said.

Holt is continuing to take pictures and donating to the front line workers.

If you would like to support Holt’s efforts, click here to be redirected to her website.

